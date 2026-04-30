Site Centers (SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Site Centers to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Site Centers (NYSE:SITC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $2.79. Site Centers had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 156.72%.The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million.

Site Centers Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:SITC opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Site Centers has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Site Centers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Site Centers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Site Centers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Site Centers by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Site Centers by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Site Centers by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Site Centers by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Site Centers Company Profile

Site Centers NYSE: SITC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises open-air retail properties that primarily serve daily needs tenants and national retailers. By concentrating on neighborhood and community shopping centers, Site Centers aims to provide stable occupancy levels and resilient income streams driven by essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and convenient dining options.

Originally known as DDR Corp., the company rebranded as Site Centers in 2021 to emphasize its strategic focus on high-quality retail assets and long-term value creation.

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