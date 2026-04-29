SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $146.9410 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 3.47. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut SkyWater Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut SkyWater Technology from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKYT

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 91,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $2,536,474.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 215,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,990,221.44. This represents a 29.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 3,396.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 753,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 693,470 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 229,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty semiconductor foundry headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of high-reliability integrated circuits using advanced processes on 200-millimeter wafers.

SkyWater's service offerings span analog/mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and advanced packaging technologies. Its turnkey model includes multi-project wafer (MPW) runs, volume production, design enablement support and assembly and test services, enabling customers to take concepts from prototype to market.

Serving aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and communications sectors, SkyWater supports applications that demand rigorous performance, quality and traceability.

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