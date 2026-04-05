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Travel Stocks To Watch Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Booking (BKNG), Expedia (EXPE), Travelers (TRV), TripAdvisor (TRIP), and MakeMyTrip (MMYT) as the five travel stocks to watch today, selected because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among travel names in recent days.
  • Travel stocks are inherently cyclical and sensitive to consumer confidence, economic growth, seasonality, fuel and labor costs, and travel-related disruptions, so they can react sharply to macroeconomic or sector-specific news.
  • The note calls out that Expedia has turned volatile after a recent rally; Booking and Expedia are the dominant online travel agencies, while Travelers is an insurer, TripAdvisor is a travel guidance/review platform, and MakeMyTrip focuses on the India and regional markets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Booking, Expedia Group, Travelers Companies, TripAdvisor, and MakeMyTrip are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses support leisure and business travel—for example airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, car rental companies, online travel agencies, and airport services. Investors view them as cyclical picks that are sensitive to consumer confidence, economic growth, seasonality, fuel and labor costs, and travel-related regulations or disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booking Right Now?

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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