Xcel Energy (XEL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.9470 per share and revenue of $4.1896 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research set a $94.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $90.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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