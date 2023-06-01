How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores

Specialty retail stores are unique consumer stores that cater to a particular niche or carry only a select group of products. In a market of constantly changing consumer trends and buying habits, some investors are looking to specialty retailing outlets and their loyal customer bases as a source of growth.

But what differentiates a specialty retail store from a standard consumer discretionary, and which investment options are worth your consideration?

Read on to learn everything you need to know about specialty retail investment opportunities.

What is a Specialty Retail Store?

Specialty retail stores are consumer discretionary companies that produce a particular product type or offer a curated niche of products. For example, sporting goods manufacturer Nike and specialty retailer Williams-Sonoma are specialty retail stores because they cater to a specific target market.

One of the benefits of specialty retailers is that they often offer a more comprehensive selection of products within their niche than a general retailer would, making them a destination for customers looking for specific items and can help them differentiate themselves from larger, more generalized retailers.

Specialty retailers can also provide customers with a more personalized and knowledgeable shopping experience since they are experts in their particular product category. This can draw customers and investors who value expertise and individualized attention.

Why Invest in Specialty Retail Stores?

If you're first learning to invest, you might have heard the common advice to buy shares of companies that create products you're familiar with and like, which may naturally lead you to some of the top specialty retail stores. Specialty retail stores focus on a specific niche market product category, allowing them to differentiate themselves from general retailers and better cater to customers' needs. This can lead to higher customer loyalty and repeat business, which leads to higher returns for investors during earnings reports.

Many specialty retail stores also have established strong brand recognition and loyalty among their customers, which can help them to maintain a competitive advantage and withstand economic downturns. However, while specialty retail stores can provide a unique level of consumer exposure and growth opportunities, they should complement a fully diversified portfolio.

Ways to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores

There are multiple methods that investors can use to gain exposure to specialty retail opportunities.

Stocks

Buying and selling individual shares of specialty retail stores is one of the most common ways to invest in this consumer sector. Individual shares of stock represent Before purchasing shares of stock, be sure to research the underlying company's fundamentals, anticipated product launches and dividend payment history if you're investing to create a passive income stream. Below are some examples of the top stocks in the specialty retail sector.

ETFs

A consumer discretionary ETF could be a better choice for your needs if you're looking to invest in multiple retail outlets simultaneously. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are "baskets" of stocks selected by an expert or team of experts centered around a certain index. For example, a consumer discretionary ETF might contain a selection of some of the largest companies creating products shoppers tend to buy when incomes are high.

An example of an ETF with specialty retail exposure is the SPDR S&P Retail ETF NYSE: XRT, which invests large percentages of its holdings into companies like Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Gamestop.

Image: A retail ETF like the XRT provides exposure to multiple retail stocks with a single buy order.

Commercial REITs

Commercial real estate investment trusts (REITs) can provide exposure to the specialty retail sector and potentially offer income benefits for investors. A REIT is a company that owns or operates income-generating real estate assets, such as office buildings, shopping centers, and apartment complexes. These companies rent out spaces to tenants and redistribute income to investors after covering operating costs.

By law, REITs must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders through scheduled dividend payments, making them a popular choice for income-oriented investors. If you're a long-term investor looking to cultivate a selection of high-dividend stock picks, commercial REIT options like the Simon Property Group NYSE: SPG could be a stronger investment method.

Biggest Specialty Retailers

What is specialty retail, and what does it look like in the current investment landscape? The following five stocks are some quintessential examples of specialty retailers that have made waves in recent market news.

Nike Inc.

A multinational corporation known for its sports performance wear and gear, Nike Inc. NYSE: NIKE is among the largest sporting specialty retailers in the world. With 250 retail stores operating in the United States and more than 1,000 international locations, Nike maintains a strong brand presence and customer loyalty around the globe, leading to boosted revenue. In May of 2023, Nike boasted a total market capitalization of almost $200 billion, qualifying it for inclusion in many major U.S. stock indexes.

Image: Like all other specialty retailers, Nike continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ulta Beauty Inc.

Ulta Beauty Inc. NASDAQ: ULTA is a specialty beauty retailer that dominates a major portion of the beauty industry in the United States. Its chain of more than 1,200 stores across the country provides a series of beauty products, including makeup, skincare, fragrance and beauty tools. Ulta Beauty stores also offer salon services, such as haircuts and styling, as well as makeup and skincare consultations at select locations.

Ulta stores curate a series of products at multiple price points, ranging from budget brands like NYX to prestigious international fragrance names like Chanel, which has led to increased brand loyalty and repeat customers. In May 2023, Ulta Beauty had a total market capitalization of $25.7 billion, making it one of the largest independently listed specialty beauty retailers.

Apple Inc.

While Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL is primarily known for its technology products, it does have a significant presence in the specialty retail sector through its chain of Apple Stores. Apple Stores are specialty retailers because they focus exclusively on selling Apple-branded products and services and offer customers a unique and immersive shopping experience. With a total market capitalization of more than $2.7 trillion in total market capitalization, Apple can be a blue-chip choice for more conservative investors looking for specialty store exposure.

Home Depot Inc.

The Home Depot Inc. NYSE: HD is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States and the world, with over 2,300 stores across North America and a significant online presence. The company's stores are a one-stop-shop for all home improvement needs, which has helped to drive customer loyalty. In May 2023, Home Depot had a total market capitalization of $294 billion, making it another specialty blue-chip option.

Image: With a projected earnings growth of 7.02%, Home Depot maintains a "moderate buy" rating from analysts.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

If you've been to a shopping mall in the past decade, you may own something from fashion specialty retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc. NYSE: AEO. American Eagle is a clothing and accessory retailer for young men and women. Its more than 950 American Eagle Outfitters retail stores offer jeans, shorts, shirts, dresses and outerwear, accessories like jewelry and men's and women's fragrances.

In addition to the American Eagle brand, the company also operates the Aerie brand, which offers lingerie, activewear, and loungewear for women. Aerie has become known for its body-positive marketing campaigns focusing on inclusivity and diversity. In May 2023, American Eagle had a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion.

How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores

Now that you understand what a specialty retailer is and are familiar with some of the top retailers in popular niches, you might be ready to place a buy order. Here are the basic steps you'll go through when becoming a specialty retail investor.

Step 1: Choose a news outlet.

The specialty retail industry is dominated by consumer preferences and trends, which can be volatile and change frequently. Before investing in any retail store, choose a news outlet to keep up-to-date on product launches and new market entries.

Your specialty retailer may periodically issue press releases on its website, which you should review to make market decisions. You can also bookmark a page like Marketbeat's Financial Headlines tab to track multiple retailers simultaneously.

Step 2: Log into your brokerage account.

As you keep track of news and market changes, you can determine an ideal point to buy into the retailer you want to invest in. Log into your brokerage account to begin the buying process. If you still need to get a brokerage account, consider using MarketBeat's list of the brokerage rankings as a jumping-off point to start your search.

You may need funding verification before placing a buy order through a new brokerage account.

Step 3: Place a buy order.

Search for the ticker of the stock you want to invest in using your brokerage account to start placing a buy order. If this is your first time buying shares of stock, we recommend using a limit order to put an upper cap on the total price you'll pay per share.

Enter the limit price and the number of shares you want to buy and submit the order. Your broker will execute the order according to the details if and when possible with market conditions. When the broker can complete the order, you'll see your shares in your account.

Step 4: Remain proactive.

After your broker closes your order, you can officially call yourself a specialty retail investor. Stay proactive with your investments, and monitor how your stocks or ETFs are changing in value over time. If you're taking a short-term selling position, set a stop-loss order after completing your buy order to minimize loss potential.

Consider Investing in Specialty Retail

Specialty retailers can provide unique exposure to the consumer market, with top names cultivating fan-like customer bases. However, it's important to remember that while specialty retailers may be highly visible, they make up only a small percentage of the overall market. Use individual retail stocks to complement a fully diversified portfolio to balance growth potential and risk.

FAQs

The following are answers to a few last-minute questions you might have about specialty retail stores.

What is considered specialty retail?

Specialty retail refers to the retail sector that sells a specific range of products or services to a narrow market niche. These stores differentiate themselves from more general retailers, which may carry a wider selection of products or a more diverse range of price points.

What is a specialty store and examples?

A specialty store is a store that caters to a unique market segment. An example of a specialty store is Restoration Hardware, which offers luxury, contract-grade furniture to upscale clientele and examples. Home Depot and Petsmart are two additional examples of specialty stores.

What are three examples of specialty products?

Luxury watches, organic foods and athletic wear are specialty products. However, depending on the context, a specialty product can be almost anything marketed to an individual customer sector. For example, budget and high-end, handmade furniture can be specialty products.

Before you consider American Eagle Outfitters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Eagle Outfitters wasn't on the list.

While American Eagle Outfitters currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here