MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/20 - 7/24

The trading-week ended on a sour note Friday with the markets down from the week’s open and the previous week’s close. Price action was impacted by rising tensions between the U.S. and China after China ordered the U.S. to close one of its embassies. The move is due to a similar action from the U.S. earlier in the week, a series of events that threatens to send the two nations deeper into the Cold War.



Here is a look at the stocks MarketBeat covered this week

Corning (NYSE: GLW) is Positioned to Overcome 2020 Struggles

Action in other markets was equally noteworthy. The Dollar Index continued its decline to fall toa new low. With the dollar trading below $94.75, the stage is set for a much deeper decline. In response to the dollar’s decline, gold prices are rising. The price of spot gold rose more than 0.5% on Friday to extend a strong week of gains and bring the metals up to just shy of its all-time high. Oil prices drifted higher for the week but traders are warned a rounding top is in play and lower prices are in the forecast.

By Nick Vasko

Corning (NYSE: GLW) had a disastrous first quarter, but recent indicators suggest this could be a strong stock to buy for growth in the next year or two.

These 3 Retailers are Growing This Year and May Have More Room to Run

By MarketBeat Staff

Many retail businesses continue to struggle during the pandemic, but others are thriving. The MarketBeat staff takes a look at three retail winners.

Should Discover or Capital One Have a Place In Your Portfolio?

By Chris Markoch

Capital One (NYSE: COF) and Discover (NYSE: DFS) are huge companies that potentially have long-term value. Chris Markoch gave his take on which credit card stock is the better buy.

What to Think About Hershey’s Semi-Sweet Earnings?

By Chris Markoch

Hershey’s (NYSE: HSY) stock moved sharply higher despite a mixed earnings report. The popular confectioner believes the worst may be over and sees rays of hope for Halloween.

Microsoft Post-Earnings Dip Shows Tech Stocks Not as Safe as They Seem

By Chris Markoch

Tech stocks have been leading investors’ flight to safety during the pandemic. But as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)tumbles after earnings it reminds investors why the tech sector is still volatile.

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) is a Homebuilder Beating the Odds

By Steve Anderson

Homebuilder Pulte Homes (NYSE: PHM) is taking advantage of favorable market conditions and offering proof that the housing market is a ray of hope in a weak economy.

Is It Time To Buy Dividend Aristocrat Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS)

By Thomas Hughes

Despite significant disruption in the labor market, Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) continues to deliver stellar results, proving why this Dividend Aristocrat is worth a place in your portfolio.

AMD Surges On New Chip Release (NASDAQ: AMD)

By Sam Quirke

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) delivered one of the most anticipated earnings reports of the season. And the chipmaker did not disappoint.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Looks Ready for a Leg-Up

By Nick Vasko

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is a “boring” rail transportation services company that is one example of a sector that is enjoying a V-shaped recovery.

Best Buy Stock Breaks Out (NYSE: BBY)

By Sam Quirke

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has consistently shown how a brick-and-mortar store can still compete in an e-commerce economy. Sam Quirke shows why the stock may be ready for a breakout.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Is A Buy, Buy, Buy!

By Thomas Hughes

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is another pandemic winner. The company is perfectly positioned for the consumers who are rediscovering their love of gardening and outdoor living.

3 Stocks Poised to Benefit from Low Mortgage Rates

By Sean Sechler

And speaking of that housing market, Sean Sechler took a look at 3 stocks that can benefit from low mortgage ratesand some reasons why they are worth considering for your portfolio.

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH): The Best Housing Market Stock to Own?

By Sean Sechler

Sechler also looked at LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) and wrote about how their focus on affordable housing makes it one of the more attractive homebuilder stocks.

Sun Communities Looks to Be a Buy Heading Into Earnings

By Chris Markoch

And for a different play on the housing market, Chris Markoch wrote about how Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT to buy for its slow and steady growth.

Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech BNTX) Land Multi-Billion Dollar Order for Vaccine

By Steve Anderson

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine continues. This week Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) got a huge purchase order from Uncle Sam, which makes their stocks a strong buy.

3 Penny Stocks With Attractive Technical Setups

By Sam Quirke

With many traders taking advantage of the Robinhood app, penny stocks are quite attractive. Sam Quirke takes a look at 3 penny stocks ready to breakout.

3 E-Commerce Stocks That Are Crushing It

By Sam Quirke

E-commerce stocks are understandably some of the biggest pandemic winners. Sam Quirke took a look at 3 e-commerce stocks that are among the top performers.

Penn Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) Stock a Value Under These Levels

By Jea Yu

The return of live sports and the reopening of casinos is creating the perfect storm for casino stocks like Penn Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) that also have a significant online betting presence.

Three (3) Dividend Stocks Raising Guidance That You Need To Own

By Thomas Hughes

Due to uncertainty spawned by the novel coronavirus, companies have avoided issuing guidance. That’s starting to change and Thomas Hughes writes about 3 attractive dividend stocks.

iRobot Still A Buy After 2Q Earnings (NASDAQ: IRBT)

By Thomas Hughes

Hughes also wrote about iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and why it continues to defy analysts’ expectations. Which is why Hughes says this is a strong stock to buy despite a blowout earnings report.

Does O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) Have More Gas in the Tank?

By Nick Vasko

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) presents a curious case for investors. Is the worst over as the economy haltingly reopens, or is the company going to be dragged down by the work-from-home trend.

The single reason Coca-Cola stock is still a buy - the dividend

By Chris Markoch

”Is the worst over?” is becoming part of the new normal for investors. That’s why when it comes to a blue-chip stocklike Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Chris Markoch says just buy it for the dividend, period.

JAMF Holding IPO: What's the Buzz About?

By MarketBeat Staff

Cloud computing stocks are starting to report. And the MarketBeat staff wrote about Jamf Holding, a startup that will start trading on the Nasdaq exchange on July 23.

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Has The Right Strategy, But Will They Get the Revenue?

By Chris Markoch

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has been one of the hottest social media stocks of the last year. But Chris Markoch writes that the company can’t isolate its core audience as it seeks to tap an older market.

AstraZeneca's (NYSE: AZN) Results Disappoint, Resiliency Makes it Worth a Buy

By Steve Anderson

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) appears to be falling behind in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine. But there’s more to this biotech stock than a vaccine. And Steve Anderson shows why the company’s long-term price chart is a reason to buy.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) Breaking Out Ahead Of Earnings

By Thomas Hughes

The trend to a digital, more socially distanced future has long-term implications. But as Thomas Hughes explains, it also makes Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) a tech stock to buy for the long haul.

Is Fast-Acting Haliburton (NYSE: HAL) A Buy After Earnings?

By Thomas Hughes

Haliburton (NYSE: HAL) illustrates a fundamental risk with investing in oil stocks during this pandemic. The company can’t drill its way to growth, and cost-cutting may help it survive but not thrive.

Fortune Will Favor The Brave With Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO)

By Sam Quirke

In contrast to Haliburton, Sam Quirke wrote how Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) may be an under-the-radar stock for investors willing to take a dip in the oil patch.

Weight Watchers (NYSE: WW) Stock Worth Binging On

By Jea Yu

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WW) is turning out to be a lifestyle stock to buy as consumers are looking to keep off the pandemic pounds while still getting contactless, nutritious meal planning and delivery.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Stock a Buy: Rethinking Real Estate

By Sean Sechler

This week showed that the housing market is stronger than initially thought. But the way Americans are buying homes is different. Sean Sechler writes about why Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is the right stock at the right time.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) Has Reasonable Valuation But Keep Growth Expectations in Check

By Nick Vasko

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) has been underperforming in the grocery retail sector. However, Nick Vasko suggests that is no reason to stay away from the stock.

Dropbox Makes A Push For 52 Week High

By Sam Quirke

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) may be an under-the-radar stock in the work-from-home trend. However, Sam Quirke points out that with the stock approaching its 52-week high that may not be the case for much longer.

Is It Time for Investors to Tip Their Cap Towards IBM Stock (NYSE: IBM)

By Chris Markoch

It may be now or never for IBM (NYSE:IBM). Investors generally approve of Big Blue’s shift to become a cloud company. But the company’s earnings report will be an opportunity to see if it’s finally paying off.

With Mortgage Rates at All-Time Lows, are Homebuilders a Good Buy?

By MarketBeat Staff

Early in the week, the MarketBeat staff asked if homebuilder stocks are a good buy? As it turns out, the data is a resounding yes.

Will Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) Continue to Be a Pandemic Winner

By Chris Markoch

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) manufactures metal beverage cans and other containers that are essential to the supply chain of food and beverage companies. Despite pandemic concerns, the stock is holding up.

Hang on to Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), Get Ready to Buy In Later

By Steve Anderson

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is one of the most disruptive stocks of 2020. Steve Anderson likes the long-term prospects of the stock, but suggests investors may want to time their entry.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Is A Buy Before Earnings

By Thomas Hughes

While some restaurants had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the new normal, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) was already there, and that is making it a post-pandemic buy.

The Great Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) Comeback Continues

By Sam Quirke

Hospitals are accepting non-Covid patients. And as Sam Quirke points out, that’s just in time for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), a biotech company that relies on revenue from its tiny heart pump.

Cal-Maine (NASDAQ: CALM) Foods A Fundamental Good Buy About To Break Out

By Thomas Hughes

Who knew specialty eggs would be a growth market during the pandemic? Thomas Hughes wrote about the opportunities and obstacles for investors to consider with Cal-Maine (NASDAQ: CALM) stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) in Prime Position to Capitalize on Home Buying Trends

By Nick Vasko

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) specializes in building connected homes. The homebuilder reports earnings next week and you would do well to read Nick Vasko’s article before then.

1-800 Flowers (NASDAQ: FLWS) Unexpected Pandemic Winner That May Have More Room to Run

By Nick Vasko

Say it with flowers, especially when you can’t be there in person. Apparently that’s the narrative for 1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ: FLWS) which Nick Vasko writes is a pandemic stock winner with room to run.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) Stock a Stifled Restart Buy

By Jea Yu

As more cases of the novel coronavirus flare up across the country, the need for medical and pharmaceutical supplies is turning into a catalyst for Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) stock.