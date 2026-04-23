AppFolio Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

AppFolio NASDAQ: APPF reported first-quarter 2026 results that management described as a strong start to the year, highlighted by accelerating revenue growth, expanding operating margins, and increased adoption of its AI-enabled product suite.

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Revenue rises 20% as premium tiers and value-added services grow

President and CEO Shane Trigg said first-quarter revenue reached $262 million, up 20% year over year, and noted it was an improvement from the 16% year-over-year increase the company delivered in the first quarter of 2025. CFO Tim Eaton said the company’s results reflect “continued strength in winning new business and driving adoption of our products and services.”

Eaton broke down growth across both major revenue streams:

Subscription services revenue grew 18% year over year to $58 million (from $49.5 million), driven by new customers, growth in total units under management, and more customers upgrading to the Plus and Max premium tiers .

grew year over year to (from $49.5 million), driven by new customers, growth in total units under management, and more customers upgrading to the . Value-added services revenue grew 22% year over year to $201 million, driven by adoption of FolioGuard risk mitigation services, FolioScreen offerings, and online payments, as well as growth in units under management.

Eaton added that Resident Onboarding Lift and Realm-X Performers—the company’s leasing, maintenance, and resident messenger AI agents—are also increasing their contribution to value-added services revenue.

Units and customers expand; CEO cites “best first quarter” for residential new unit acquisition

Trigg said AppFolio posted the “best first quarter in company history for residential new business unit acquisition.” Units on the platform grew to 9.5 million, which he said was in line with expectations and typical seasonality.

Eaton said AppFolio ended the quarter managing approximately 9.5 million units, up from 8.8 million a year ago, representing 8% growth. Customers grew to 22,500 from 21,105, a 7% increase. He said customer and unit retention remained strong and in line with historical averages.

AI product adoption and platform strategy emphasized

Trigg spent much of his remarks detailing AppFolio’s broader strategy around what it calls Real Estate Performance Management (RPM) and the company’s “Performance Platform,” which he described as an “AI-native architecture” connecting a system of record, system of action, and system of growth through a unified experience.

On AI adoption, Trigg said more than 99% of AppFolio’s nearly 23,000 customers are now using some form of its AI-powered Realm suite. He added that “AI actions are up 7x year-over-year,” and that Performer adoption grew almost 500% quarter-over-quarter. Trigg also noted the Business Intelligence Group recognized AppFolio as a 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award winner in the Agentic AI category.

Trigg highlighted Realm-X Maintenance Performer as an example, stating that over half of work orders are submitted after hours and the tool responds to residents in an average of six seconds, triaging issues and creating work orders when needed. He said the company enhanced Maintenance Performer during the quarter with new vendor follow-up capabilities, enabling proactive vendor outreach, monitoring of open work orders, completion confirmation, and automatic logging of interactions.

He also discussed expansion of AppFolio’s partner ecosystem, saying the company has surpassed 5 million units connected on Stack and recently added cloud communications through SimpleVoIP. Trigg said a deeper integration with AvidXchange now allows Plus and Max customers to manage the full accounts payable workflow inside AppFolio, including bill payment, status tracking, reconciliation, and fraud protection.

Resident experience initiatives highlighted, including onboarding and group-rate internet

Trigg emphasized the company’s focus on resident services and said AppFolio’s research—based on a national study of more than 3,000 renters—found satisfied residents are 72% more likely to renew and 34% less likely to plan a move. He also said residents on the platform with access to resident services score 14% higher on the Cantril Ladder for Life Satisfaction.

He described move-in as a key moment in the resident journey and pointed to Resident Onboarding Lift, which digitizes move-in steps such as renters insurance and utility setup. Trigg said the product produces a 95% attach rate at move-in compared with 64% without it. He also said AppFolio recently added group rate internet to the onboarding experience, citing renter research in which 97% of group rate internet users said it saves them money and improves financial well-being.

Margins expand; company raises full-year revenue and non-GAAP margin outlook

On profitability, Trigg said non-GAAP operating income grew 36% and was 27.3% of revenue, while GAAP operating income increased 50% and was 19.4% of revenue. Eaton reported GAAP operating income of $51 million (19.4% of revenue) versus $34 million (15.5%) a year earlier, and non-GAAP operating income of $72 million (27.3%) versus $53 million (24.3%).

Eaton said non-GAAP cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) was flat year over year at 36% of revenue, with operational efficiencies offset by payments product mix and added data center spending to support increased AI usage. He added that sales and marketing was consistent at 13% of revenue, R&D declined to 16% from 17%, and G&A fell to 7% from 8%, reflecting scale and efficiencies.

The company ended the quarter with 1,721 employees, up 4% year over year, which Eaton attributed primarily to growth in sales capacity.

AppFolio also continued repurchasing shares. Eaton said the company deployed $125 million to repurchase 702.5 thousand shares during the quarter. He added that in 2025 and 2026 to date, AppFolio has repurchased nearly 1.4 million shares, with $125 million remaining under the existing repurchase program.

For full-year 2026, Eaton said the company is raising guidance for annual revenue to a range of $1.110 billion to $1.125 billion, implying a midpoint growth rate of 17.5%. He said the outlook is fueled by premium care adoption, growth in new business units, and increased adoption of products and services, including agentic AI performers and resident services. The company also raised its expectation for non-GAAP operating margin to 26% to 28%, up from 2025’s 24.7%.

Separately, Trigg announced a leadership update, saying Kyle Triplett was promoted to Chief Product Officer and will continue leading product strategy and design, including development of the Performance Platform and Realm-X AI capabilities.

About AppFolio NASDAQ: APPF

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

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