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Best Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener identifies seven Agriculture stocks to watch: Deere & Company (DE), Corteva (CTVA), Bunge Global (BG), Valmont Industries (VMI), Cal‑Maine Foods (CALM), Gates Industrial (GTES), and Andersons (ANDE); these had the highest dollar trading volume among agriculture names recently.
  • Agriculture stocks offer exposure to food and commodity demand but are cyclical: returns are highly sensitive to weather, crop yields, commodity prices, input costs, and agricultural policy, so investors should expect volatility tied to those factors.
  • The list spans the full agricultural value chain: it includes equipment manufacturers, seed and crop‑protection firms, commodity processors, and specialty food producers, giving diversified ways to play elevated food inflation and global demand trends.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Deere & Company, Corteva, Bunge Global, Valmont Industries, Cal-Maine Foods, Gates Industrial, and Andersons are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing, processing, supplying, or servicing the agricultural sector — including farmers, equipment manufacturers, seed and fertilizer producers, commodity processors, distributors, and ag‑tech firms. Investors use them to gain exposure to food and commodity demand and potential growth, but returns are often cyclical and sensitive to factors like weather, crop yields, commodity prices, input costs, and agricultural policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BG

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALM

Gates Industrial (GTES)

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

Andersons (ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANDE

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