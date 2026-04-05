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Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener identifies Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN) and NIO (NIO) as the Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Investors seeking EV exposure should weigh sector-specific risks — heavy capital needs, rapid technological change, regulatory shifts, intense competition and valuation volatility — even with anticipated growth in electric transportation.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and NIO are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to the EV ecosystem—including automakers that build electric cars, battery and component manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, and related software or technology firms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to anticipated growth in electric transportation but should weigh sector-specific risks such as heavy capital needs, rapid technological change, regulatory shifts, intense competition, and valuation volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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