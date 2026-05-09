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Energy Stocks Worth Watching - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Tesla, IREN, and Bloom Energy were highlighted as the top energy stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent dollar trading volume.
  • Tesla (TSLA) is described as an EV and energy systems company, with its automotive and energy generation/storage businesses both contributing to its profile.
  • IREN operates bitcoin mining data centers, while Bloom Energy makes solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation using fuels like natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Tesla, IREN, and Bloom Energy are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, refining, transporting, or supplying energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and electricity. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to publicly traded companies in the energy sector, which can include large integrated oil firms, exploration and production companies, pipeline operators, and renewable energy businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

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While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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