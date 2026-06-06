111 Capital Purchases New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at $43,058,999.14. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $19,198,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,304,250. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,046 shares of company stock worth $65,830,801. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Trending Headlines about Cadence Design Systems

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $376.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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