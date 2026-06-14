28,037 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP Bought by Blue Jean Financial LLC

Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,416 shares of the company's stock worth $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,934,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,524,144 shares of the company's stock worth $132,366,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,038,763 shares of the company's stock worth $132,132,000 after acquiring an additional 989,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company's stock.

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CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.80 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,020 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $468,735.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,336.78. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,786 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $210,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,636.34. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,937 shares of company stock worth $1,646,126. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

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