37,678 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT Acquired by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,678 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. TABR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,018 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,054 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Safety Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Safety Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb sold 14,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,419.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,794,655 shares in the company, valued at $127,635,863.60. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,304 shares of company stock worth $2,728,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.22. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $319.34 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Safety Insurance Group's payout ratio is 54.93%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

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