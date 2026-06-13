56,218 Shares in H2O America $HTO Purchased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,218 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. H2O America makes up approximately 1.5% of Keynote Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC owned 0.16% of H2O America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in H2O America during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,834,000. Amundi acquired a new position in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,965,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in H2O America during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,830,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,063,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in H2O America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other H2O America news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners bought 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,619.14. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip bought 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H2O America Price Performance

NASDAQ HTO opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. H2O America has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.35.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $183.29 million during the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. H2O America's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of H2O America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of H2O America from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on H2O America

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report).

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