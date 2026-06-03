9,721 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Bought by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock worth $619,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock worth $2,190,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $327,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,362,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,575,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 826.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,034 shares of the company's stock worth $342,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $290.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.63 and a 1 year high of $422.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,608.34. This trade represents a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos purchased 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This trade represents a 105.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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