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AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Capital International Investors boosted its AbbVie stake by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, buying nearly 989,233 additional shares and ending with about 11.7 million shares worth roughly $2.67 billion.
  • AbbVie reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.65 versus the $2.59 consensus and revenue of $15 billion, up 12.4% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock: several firms raised targets or reiterated buy ratings, and MarketBeat’s data shows a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $253.43.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,692,765 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 989,233 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.66% of AbbVie worth $2,671,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

AbbVie stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day moving average of $219.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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