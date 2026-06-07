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AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
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Capital International Sarl lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,836 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 303,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 63,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,692,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,671,983,000 after acquiring an additional 989,233 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 61,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average of $219.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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