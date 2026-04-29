American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.33.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 132.84%.

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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