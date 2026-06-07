WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.90 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 159.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,193 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $467.07 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $521.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.90. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $452.00 and a twelve month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $651.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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