American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 486,198 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $130.56 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $150.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

Key American Water Works News

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American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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