Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,758 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 84,322 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $126,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $138.84 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average of $138.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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