Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Andra AP fonden increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,300 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in AT&T were worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,977,000. Amundi raised its holdings in AT&T by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,373 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,050,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $170,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,382 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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