Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET is Sather Financial Group Inc's 3rd Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,770 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,477 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 6.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $118,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $154.13 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $187,404.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,501,786.86. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 216,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,247,141.35. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 312,444 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Arista from "hold" to "strong-buy", which can drive buying interest from retail and momentum-focused funds. Read More.

Zacks upgraded Arista from "hold" to "strong-buy", which can drive buying interest from retail and momentum-focused funds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlight Arista as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure demand (hyperscale data centers, low‑latency/high‑throughput networking), reinforcing revenue growth expectations. This thematic bullishness supports higher multiple expansion for ANET. Read More.

Multiple pieces highlight Arista as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure demand (hyperscale data centers, low‑latency/high‑throughput networking), reinforcing revenue growth expectations. This thematic bullishness supports higher multiple expansion for ANET. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage notes Arista outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short‑term buying momentum. Read More.

Recent coverage notes Arista outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short‑term buying momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peers show accelerating demand: Cisco reported strong AI‑driven networking growth and Ciena is lifting capex amid backlog and orders — these validate a broader market tailwind for network vendors but also signal intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Read More.

Peers show accelerating demand: Cisco reported strong AI‑driven networking growth and Ciena is lifting capex amid backlog and orders — these validate a broader market tailwind for network vendors but also signal intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces review analyst sentiment and what to expect for Arista's next earnings — these can amplify volatility around guidance and estimates but don't by themselves change fundamentals. Read More.

Several market pieces review analyst sentiment and what to expect for Arista's next earnings — these can amplify volatility around guidance and estimates but don't by themselves change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares at an average $150.11 under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan, cutting her reported direct ownership sharply. Large insider sales can put short‑term pressure on sentiment even when executed under a trading plan. Read More.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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