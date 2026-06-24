Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $452.15 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1,994.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,015,188 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Lam Research worth $452,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $371.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $409.75. The firm has a market cap of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Lam Research from $330 to $480 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI- and memory-driven growth outlook. Read More

Bank of America raised its price target on Lam Research from $330 to $480 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI- and memory-driven growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst updates also stayed constructive, including Citi’s $450 target and earlier target hikes from Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, UBS, and others, suggesting continued confidence in Lam Research’s demand environment. Article Title

Other recent analyst updates also stayed constructive, including Citi’s $450 target and earlier target hikes from Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, UBS, and others, suggesting continued confidence in Lam Research’s demand environment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including solid revenue growth and upbeat AI spending trends, but these positives were not enough to offset the day’s sector-wide decline. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including solid revenue growth and upbeat AI spending trends, but these positives were not enough to offset the day’s sector-wide decline. Negative Sentiment: Lam Research shares were hit by a global chip selloff and profit-taking after a strong run, with investors de-risking from AI and memory-related names across the semiconductor group. Article Title

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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