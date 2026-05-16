Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,386 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $818.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $479.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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