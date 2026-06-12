AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,917,857 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,546,781 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AT&T worth $643,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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