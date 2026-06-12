AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,594,084 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,148,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of AT&T worth $486,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

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AT&T Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:T opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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