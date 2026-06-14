Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $2.36 Million in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,974 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $14,869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,377.68. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 774,814 shares of company stock worth $102,709,316. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp lowered Workday from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Workday's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report).

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