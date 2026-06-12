Aviva PLC Has $149.44 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,015,907 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 309,075 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of AT&T worth $149,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,977,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 931.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,373 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,050,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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