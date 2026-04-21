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Bank Of Montreal $BMO Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Bank Of Montreal logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zurcher Kantonalbank increased its BMO stake by 3.0% in Q4 and now owns 299,918 shares valued at about $39.0 million.
  • BMO beat expectations for the quarter with EPS $2.51 vs. $2.35 est. and revenue of $7.21B (up 6% YoY), while analysts' consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a $163 target.
  • The bank declared a quarterly dividend of $1.67 per share (annualized $6.68), implying a 4.4% yield, with an ex-dividend date of April 29 and payment on May 26.
  • Interested in Bank Of Montreal? Here are five stocks we like better.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,918 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $39,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $153.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bank Of Montreal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.56%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal NYSE: BMO, commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada's largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO's core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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