Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,766 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE NEE opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $96.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

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