BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,227 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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