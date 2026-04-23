Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.88 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 441.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,185 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,654.88. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.70 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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