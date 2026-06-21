Bricktown Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,600 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.1% of Bricktown Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $287.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.89, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,120. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 101,044 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here