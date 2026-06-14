Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,943 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $199,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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