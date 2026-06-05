Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Stock Holdings Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

More Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,058,999.14. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $411.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $416.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.41.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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