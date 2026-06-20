Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 27,022 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 38,059.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,093 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Tempus AI were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tempus AI by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $478,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,570,227.65. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 13,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $597,148.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 603,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,598,801.06. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,611,939. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.64.

View Our Latest Report on TEM

Tempus AI Stock Performance

TEM opened at $50.84 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 3.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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