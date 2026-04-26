Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 280.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,696 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 164,848 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of JFrog worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in JFrog by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,027 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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JFrog Trading Up 2.9%

FROG opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 1.14. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,740,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,703,371.12. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 320,003 shares of company stock worth $14,186,031 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FROG

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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