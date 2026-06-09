Capital International Inc. CA Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,934 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.2%

MNST opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $90.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Monster Beverage from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,778.93. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $4,633,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 299,246 shares in the company, valued at $25,678,299.26. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $13,730,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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