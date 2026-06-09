Capital International Sarl Acquires New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $821,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $844,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $775,607,000 after acquiring an additional 532,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $543,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,120,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $446,523,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.26.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Jere W. Thompson III sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total transaction of $136,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,838.25. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total transaction of $1,406,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,228,179.50. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,464 shares of company stock valued at $14,946,406. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $214.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is presently 511.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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