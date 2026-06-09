Capital World Investors Has $336.82 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,674 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 8,507,845 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.53% of Motorola Solutions worth $336,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $406.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $423.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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