Caprock Group LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,687 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 281.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 229.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1,423.1% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore raised PulteGroup from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE PHM opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup's payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $2,078,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,940.22. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $20,162,165 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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