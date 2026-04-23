Caprock Group LLC Has $8.82 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,113 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $264.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.35. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.69 and a 12-month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $283.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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