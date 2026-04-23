Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,355,698,000 after acquiring an additional 191,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,335,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,018,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 406,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,134,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $431,999,000 after acquiring an additional 592,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,349,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $309,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 3,865 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $261,699.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,320.72. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $14,941,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 829,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Synchrony Financial

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About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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