Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $445.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, China Renaissance boosted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet was announced as the replacement for Verizon in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a high-profile index inclusion that can boost demand from index funds and improve investor sentiment. Alphabet replacing Verizon in Dow Jones Industrial Average index

Alphabet was announced as the replacement for Verizon in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a high-profile index inclusion that can boost demand from index funds and improve investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Google Finance launched a new app and expanded portfolio-tracking tools, adding another product update that could support engagement across Google’s financial services ecosystem. Google Finance Debuts App and Investment Tracking Capabilities

Google Finance launched a new app and expanded portfolio-tracking tools, adding another product update that could support engagement across Google’s financial services ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports noted Alphabet remains a favored large-cap tech name among some investors and that the stock had previously benefited from the Dow inclusion announcement.

Several reports noted Alphabet remains a favored large-cap tech name among some investors and that the stock had previously benefited from the Dow inclusion announcement. Negative Sentiment: News that multiple AI researchers are leaving Google for rivals such as Anthropic and OpenAI is pressuring sentiment, as investors worry about talent retention and competitive pressure in AI. Alphabet Shares Fall After Report on Further AI Talent Departures

News that multiple AI researchers are leaving Google for rivals such as Anthropic and OpenAI is pressuring sentiment, as investors worry about talent retention and competitive pressure in AI. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage of Google’s “brain drain” and reports that Gemini 3.5 Pro was delayed to July add to concerns that Alphabet may be losing ground in the AI race. Google delays Gemini 3.5 Pro launch to July as it tweaks its new frontier AI model

Additional coverage of Google’s “brain drain” and reports that Gemini 3.5 Pro was delayed to July add to concerns that Alphabet may be losing ground in the AI race. Negative Sentiment: The broader selloff also reflects anxiety around AI execution and competition, with investors reacting to talent departures and delays rather than the company’s longer-term fundamentals.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $343.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.94 and a 200-day moving average of $332.85. The company has a market cap of $4.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $169.94 and a one year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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