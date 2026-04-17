Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Carlyle Group worth $30,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Carlyle Group's revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,399,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Further Reading

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