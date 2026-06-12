Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.Xenia Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Further Reading

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