CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,652 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $65,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ HON opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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