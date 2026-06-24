Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 90,170 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,395 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 90,170 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here