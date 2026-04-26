Citigroup Inc. $C Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.12% of Citigroup worth $19,048,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock valued at $10,764,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and AI push: Citi reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and has rolled out an AI advisor product that helped push the stock to a recent 52‑week high; that earnings momentum and tech/wealth strategy are supporting higher valuation expectations. Citigroup hits 52-week high after earnings beat, AI launch

Q1 beat and AI push: Citi reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and has rolled out an AI advisor product that helped push the stock to a recent 52‑week high; that earnings momentum and tech/wealth strategy are supporting higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and reiterated constructive views on Citi’s turnaround and capital return potential, which is drawing buyer interest and supporting the stock. Zacks Analyst Blog

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and reiterated constructive views on Citi’s turnaround and capital return potential, which is drawing buyer interest and supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Notes buyback offer announced: Citigroup Global Markets started offers to purchase several series of Citi notes — a balance‑sheet management action that could be neutral or modestly positive if it reduces interest cost/optimizes capital, but impact depends on execution and funding. Citi Announces Offers to Purchase Notes

Notes buyback offer announced: Citigroup Global Markets started offers to purchase several series of Citi notes — a balance‑sheet management action that could be neutral or modestly positive if it reduces interest cost/optimizes capital, but impact depends on execution and funding. Neutral Sentiment: Exit of Citi entities as substantial holder in a small Australian lithium issuer — procedural/portfolio adjustment by Citi’s Australia unit; likely immaterial to Citi’s core earnings but noted by markets that track institutional flows. Citigroup Entities Exit Substantial Holder Status in Elevra Lithium

Exit of Citi entities as substantial holder in a small Australian lithium issuer — procedural/portfolio adjustment by Citi’s Australia unit; likely immaterial to Citi’s core earnings but noted by markets that track institutional flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SEC disclosures show Edward Skyler sold 25,000 Citi shares (mid‑April), which can be interpreted as profit‑taking after the rally and may create short‑term selling pressure even if the sale is for personal liquidity. Edward Skyler Sells 25,000 Shares SEC Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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